Jemtec (CVE:JTC) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Jemtec Inc (CVE:JTC) traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56, 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

Jemtec Company Profile (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

