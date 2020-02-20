James A. Gingrich Sells 50,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,872 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 459,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,608. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

AB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 260,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 750,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 88,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 429,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.