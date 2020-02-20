Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $87.27. 676,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,270. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

