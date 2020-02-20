iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.46

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.46 and last traded at $105.46, with a volume of 2372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,696,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.