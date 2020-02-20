iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.76 and last traded at $79.63, approximately 26,552 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 21,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

