iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Gap Up to $14.14

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $14.14. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 40,137 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

