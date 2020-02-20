iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DTYS) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:DTYS) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.39, approximately 5,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69.

