Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Downgraded by Compass Point

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock traded down $7.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

