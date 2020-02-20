Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 20th (AC, ANGI, BHC, BMO, BU, CHR, CM, EDV, EFN, EPAM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 20th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was given a C$45.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target cut by Aegis from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$110.00.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$2.50.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$118.00 to C$119.00.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$36.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$6.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$125.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) was given a C$5.25 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $58.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) was given a C$32.00 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) was given a C$34.00 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) was given a C$0.35 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $170.00 to $165.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$116.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was given a C$55.00 price target by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$82.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was given a C$8.85 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

