Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $40.78, 35,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 367,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

