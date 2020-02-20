Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce sales of $30.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.98 million and the highest is $31.60 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $32.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $108.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.61 million, with estimates ranging from $117.23 million to $118.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XENT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

XENT stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,050. The company has a market capitalization of $874.09 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

