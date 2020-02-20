Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,969 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,130 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,822,000 after buying an additional 246,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,894.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 96,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

