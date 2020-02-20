Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 66,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,349. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.37. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,005 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

