Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.60

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (LON:IHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.60 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 161798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 million and a P/E ratio of 21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

