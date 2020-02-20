Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $618,715.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $570,520.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,398 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $295,765.50.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. 1,458,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,503. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,625.00, a PEG ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.