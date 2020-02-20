Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 1,511 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. 7,411,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,254,812. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.