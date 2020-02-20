Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFEM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

RFEM traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.12.

