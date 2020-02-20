Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Earnings Results

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83, Briefing.com reports. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Icon updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.55-7.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.55-7.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $174.69. The stock had a trading volume of 241,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,701. Icon has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

