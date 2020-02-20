IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Trading 1.4% Higher

IBI Group Inc (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

IBI Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)

IBI Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.