Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a C$6.50 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.31.

Shares of TSE HBM traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$3.81 and a twelve month high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

