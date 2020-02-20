HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.HNI also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.90 EPS.

HNI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. 148,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HNI has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $42.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HNI’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,966.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

