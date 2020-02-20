HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.69, approximately 1,714 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

HLLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

