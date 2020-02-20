Hashgard (GARD) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.71 million and $1.11 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.02986068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00232363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00146409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

