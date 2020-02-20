Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Green Dot stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 114,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,078. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.