Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.28

Shares of Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 73000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

About Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

