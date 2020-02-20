Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.53-1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.5-222.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.72 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.

LOPE stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $86.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

