Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Goldeneye Resources Corp (CVE:GOE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 110000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $472,000.00 and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Goldeneye Resources Company Profile (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

