Globe Telecom, Inc. Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Trading Down 1.4%

Globe Telecom, Inc. Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (OTCMKTS:GTMEF)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $37.47, 75 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60.

Globe Telecom, Inc. Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTMEF)

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; a range of broadband Internet, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand; and value-added services, such as inbound and outbound short messaging and multimedia messaging, infotext, mobile Internet browsing and content downloading, mobile commerce, and other add-on services.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Inc. Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom Inc. Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.