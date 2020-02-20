GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) EVP Sells $11,766.10 in Stock

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) EVP Michael Patrick Canavan sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $11,766.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Patrick Canavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Patrick Canavan sold 5,536 shares of GlobalSCAPE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $54,363.52.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,017. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 221.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

