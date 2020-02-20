Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 21300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.