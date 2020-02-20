Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.59. 32,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,805. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

