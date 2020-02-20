Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given Genprex an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.
GNPX traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 17,398,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,265,994. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.42. Genprex has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.
See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genprex (GNPX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.