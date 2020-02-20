Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Genprex an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Genprex alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genprex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 192.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,121 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Genprex worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNPX traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 17,398,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,265,994. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.42. Genprex has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genprex (GNPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.