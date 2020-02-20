General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.32-3.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.034-17.034 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.56.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 172,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

