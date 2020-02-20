Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:DNOV) Shares Up 0.3%

Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:DNOV) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.60, 3,609 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:DNOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

