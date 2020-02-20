Fountain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,795.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $94,795.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

