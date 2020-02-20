Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,218 shares of company stock worth $12,038,854. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $117.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,851. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

