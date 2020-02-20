Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51. Fluor Co. (NEW) also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.40 to $1.60 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FLR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.90.

FLR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,700. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

