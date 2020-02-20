FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $108.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.03006229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00232604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00147837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002710 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

