FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $164.28. 1,570,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,371. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 782.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

