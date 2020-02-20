Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $3,728.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001054 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 268,300,760 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, BX Thailand and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

