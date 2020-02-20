FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) Insider Buys A$22,400.00 in Stock

FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) insider Timothy (Tim) Woodall acquired 700,000 shares of FAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

Shares of ASX FAR remained flat at $A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,867,795 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $309.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00. FAR Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.04 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.08 ($0.06).

FAR Company Profile

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. It holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in Senegal, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau, West Africa; exploration permits in Guinea-Bissau and Kenya; and a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

