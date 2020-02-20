Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,530. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,456,291.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $2,002,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,719. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,116,000 after buying an additional 144,285 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after purchasing an additional 478,726 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

