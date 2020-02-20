EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $285.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,103. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $242.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.19.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 111,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in EPAM Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,684,000 after buying an additional 635,549 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

