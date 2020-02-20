Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from to . Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 724,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,181,652 shares.The stock last traded at $56.29 and had previously closed at $57.22.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

