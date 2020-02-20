Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.58.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 290,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Energizer has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 464.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,248,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,927,000 after acquiring an additional 81,228 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Energizer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,800,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 198,821 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Energizer by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,724,000 after purchasing an additional 306,913 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Energizer by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 649,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 117,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

