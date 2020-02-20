Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,627. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

