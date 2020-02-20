Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $114.13.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,873 shares of company stock worth $10,654,192. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.