Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitbns, Kucoin and TradeOgre. Electroneum has a market cap of $36.95 million and $108,006.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,001,800,405 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Liquid, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

