East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS) Shares Up 12.5%

East Asia Minerals Corp (CVE:EAS)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 94,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

About East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS)

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

