DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 259.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $119.78 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.